Mother Lode League Cancels Sporting Events Due To COVID-19

Sonora, CA — Citing a recommendation from the California Department Of Public Health, high school games for local schools have been canceled through at least the remainder of the month.

The decision was made by the Mother Lode League in response to concerns related to COVID-19. It impacts baseball, softball, golf, tennis, swimming and track and field. The decision will be reassessed on April 1st. It also comes after Governor Gavin Newsom directed that mass public events (over 250 people) be canceled through the month.

Providing more clarification to the Mother Lode League development, Sonora High Superintendent Dr. Mark Miller says, “We’re still allowing the teams to practice. School is still pretty much functioning as it would. Students are interacting with each other, but we are trying to implement sanitation and safety practices that keep everybody aware and safe during this difficult and uncertain time. But, as long as school is still being held, we are planning to still hold practices.”

He concludes, “It is a situation that is pretty fluid, and we are trying to keep our finger on the pulse and make sure that we are staying up to date on the latest developments.”

The Mother Lode League includes six high schools, Sonora, Summerville, Calaveras, Bret Harte, Amador and Argonaut.

