Second Weekend In March Events

A cold weather system is predicted to bring snow to the higher elevations this weekend as reported here and events have been canceled in the Mother Lode due to advised Coronavirus precautions. An overview of the current precautions are posted here, all our Coronavirus updates are together on this page.

With the weather, you do not have to venture out to see what conditions are like in Sonora, we have four webcams and our two ‘Eye in the Sky’ cams are at an elevation of 1,000 feet. You can check out here.

Sierra Repertory Theater reports, “We are currently proceeding with performances of Camelot as scheduled. If you are unable to attend due to illness, please contact the Box Office to exchange for another date or production. Exchange fees will be waived during this time. Please do not come to the theatre if you are feeling unwell. We are monitoring local, state and federal bulletins and should circumstances call for performances to be canceled we will notify patrons by email or phone call.”

The 32nd annual TuCARE Dinner and Auction will take place Saturday March 14th at the Sonora Elks Lodge. TuCare Executive Director Melinda Fleming was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day.” As detailed here, the special guest speaker will be Mike Albrecht, a Registered Professional Forester, the doors will open for social time at 5 PM, dinner will be served at 6:30 PM. TuCare stands for Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and Environment, Inc. It was established to enlighten and advise the public on conservation and the wise use of our natural resources.

Second Saturday Art Night is still scheduled, their guide to activities is here.

The Saturday Benefit dinner at the Sonora Moose Lodge is confirmed as going ahead as planned. Funds raised will help offset Baby Everett Carreras medical costs and his parents’ travel expenses. Ticket and more information is in the event listing here.

Saturday there will not be a Jamestown Run. The run was been postponed as a precaution and a new date set for the event has not been set yet. The Hurst Ranch Barn Party, Pine Mountain Lake Job Fair, and Age Well Drive Smart Senior Driver Education Class have also been canceled.

The Sierra Waldorf “Totally 80s Auction” scheduled for Saturday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds has been canceled. Online bidding will still take place online. Saturday individuals may drop by to preview the items in person from noon to 6pm.

The Badges and Hoops Fundraiser and all Special Olympic events have been canceled through March 31st as detailed here.

Sunday according to President of the Lumber Jubilee, Aaron Rasmussen, unless there are significant local changes the Donkey Basketball is scheduled as planned. He says, “Make responsible personal decisions; this will get worse before it gets better but we will survive. It will only get out of control if people let it; one is by shutting down our society.”

The Donkey Basketball event has five, and is looking to complete a sixth, teams of six to compete in support of the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee. Drinks, hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for purchase. Event details are here.

Next weeks Murphys Irish Day 2020 has been canceled as reported here.

The Sonora Lions Club’s Harvey “Dusty” Rhodes Cioppino Dinner, set for March 27 has been canceled as well. Their statement is here.