Winter Storm Watch Issued For Mother Lode, Sierra Nevada

Snow Along Twain Harte Grade View Photo

A cold weather system will bring widespread snow to the Sierra Nevada mountain range this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Mother Lode above 2,500 feet and the Sierra Nevada from Saturday morning through Monday morning.

Snow will develop on Saturday and become moderate to heavy at times from Saturday night into Sunday evening. Visibility will be low at times.

Generally snow levels will be 2,500 to 3,500 feet, with light snow accumulation possible down to 2,000 feet Sunday night into Monday morning.

Total snow accumulations from 2,500 to 3,000 feet will range from four to eight inches. fifteen to forty inches of snow is expected in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

Wind gusts will range from forty to sixty mph over the Sierra crest.

Mountain travel will become difficult and hazardous starting Saturday and continue into early Monday. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. If you have mountain travel plans please plan accordingly and keep up to date with the latest forecast. Expect chain controls, travel delays, and possible road closures.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.