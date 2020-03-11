Coronavirus Impacts Local Special Olympics Events

Special Olympics logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — In response to concerns regarding the Coronavirus, all regional Special Olympic practices and activities have been canceled through at least March 31st.

That was the directive of the regional organization Special Olympics Northern California and Nevada.

Locally, there was a “Badges and Hoops” fundraising event that was scheduled for this Saturday at Summerville High School. Many first responders and Summerville faculty were planning to participate in the charity basketball game with the Special Olympic athletes.

Terry DeCosta, a coach for the Tuolumne County Ravens, and one of the fundraising chairs, says the hope is that the event can be rescheduled for April 18. It is dependent on the organization allowing practices and events to proceed after March 31st.

Special Olympics sports that are either underway or were scheduled to begin this month include basketball, bocce, tennis, track and field and swimming. The decision impacts practices, competitions and Healthy Athletes events.

Special Olympics of Northern California and Nevada states that the cancellation of events is at the advice of the national Special Olympics organization and the CDC.

