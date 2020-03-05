Calaveras County Monitoring Residents On Ship Linked To Coronavirus

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Public Health Department has identified some local residents who were on the Grand Princess cruise ship that departed from San Francisco on February 11 and returned on February 21.

Officials did not note the number of residents, or where they reside in Calaveras County.

A press release from Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita reads, “Those community members may have been exposed to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The community members are self-isolating in their home and in close contact with Calaveras Public Health while awaiting test results.”

The cruise ship is linked to California’s lone coronavirus death, a 71-year-old man from Placer County.

Dr. Kelaita adds, “Calaveras Public Health is working closely with local health care providers and state health authorities on this investigation. Everyone can do their part by taking actions that help us prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses.”

·Wash your hands often with soap and water.

·Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

·Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

·Stay home from work or school and limit contact with others if you are sick with fever and cough.

·Clean surfaces that are touched often, like toys and doorknobs.