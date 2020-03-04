California’s First Coronavirus Death A Placer County Man

Washing hands to prevent the spread of viruses View Photo

Sonora, CA — Health officials in Placer County say an elderly adult with underlying health conditions is the first confirmed death in California related to coronavirus.

Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson stated, “While we have expected more cases, this death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease and one that we never wanted to see.

The case involves a person that tested positive on Tuesday who traveled on a Princess Cruise ship between San Francisco and Mexico. Governor Gavin Newsom expressed condolences to the family and issued this statement:

“This case demonstrates the need for continued local, state and federal partnership to identify and slow the spread of this virus. California is working around the clock to keep our communities safe, healthy and informed,” relayed Newsom. He added, “The state is working with federal officials to follow up on contact tracing of individuals that may have been exposed to provide treatment and protect public health.”

Placer County health officials detail that the preliminary contact investigation found that the patient had minimal community exposure between returning from the cruise and arriving at the hospital by ambulance on Feb. 27. Ten Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers and five emergency responders who were exposed prior to the patient being put in isolation, and are now in quarantine, relay health officials that advise none are exhibiting symptoms.

Additionally, other cruise passengers may have also been exposed. Placer County Public Health notes that it is working closely with Sacramento County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify and contact other cruise passengers. This is the second confirmed case of the virus in the county. No details were released regarding the other patient.