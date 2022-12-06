120622

Since 1983, Visit Tuolumne County has, by contract, received 25 percent, or almost $1.8 million, of the Transient Occupancy Tax that is paid by those who use local lodging. The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors is now looking to change the funding formula to a set amount, and gradually decrease it over the next five years to only $500,000 by 2026. Let’s not forget how important tourism is to the local economy especially as other revenue and employment sources, such as logging, have largely disappeared. We would encourage the Board of Supervisors to maintain the current 20% allocation of TOT revenue allowing the Visitor’s Bureau to fund their marketing efforts keeping those TOT dollars flowing into Tuolumne County.