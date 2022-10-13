Clear
10/13/22

By H. Randolph Holder

Amnesty International has called out Meta, formerly known as Facebook, for the role it played in the atrocities perpetrated against the Rohingya in 2017 saying that Facebook’s core business model — behavioral ads — was responsible for actively egging on the hatred for profit as its “content-shaping algorithms proactively amplified and promoted content on the Facebook platform which incited violence, hatred, and discrimination against the Rohingya.” Meanwhile, here at home, Meta continues to ban any voice, usually conservative, it deems “Hate Speech.”

