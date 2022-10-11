101122

In regard to his green energy climate bills, Gavin Newsome claims that “We’re not only doubling down, we’re just getting started.” With an eye on the White House, he’ll continue to push this damaging agenda even as California’s energy rates are double other western states and gasoline is nearly fifty-percent higher than the national average. No more gas-powered lawn tools or cars is apparently just the beginning. Get ready for the California Air Resources Board to start cracking down on new construction, manufacturing and ag production.