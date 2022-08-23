Clear
8/23/22

By H. Randolph Holder

The so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” that spends another near trillion dollars, includes a $7500 tax credits for folks to buy $80,000 Teslas; and another $80 billion for the IRS to supposedly go after only cheating billionaires and fat cat corporations. Those same corporations will then pass on that increase in costs to their customers or be forced to cut dividends to American’s retirement accounts. However, The Congressional Budget Office’s analysis of the Act notes that the IRS expansion could collect billions in revenue from new middle-class audits. And no wonder, with a proposed addition of 80,000 or more IRS Agents.

