070522

Instead of begging our enemies, declared and undeclared for more oil, President Biden should listen to former Democrat Congressman Harold Ford who recently suggested, and we quote, “The president should unwind the bureaucratic hurdles to the federal permitting process that his administration installed; expand oil and gas leases on federal land; expedite creation and implementation of the Interior Department’s five-year offshore leasing plan; and, finally, stop vilifying U.S. energy producers, many of which are leading the development of technologies to limit carbon emission…”