6/21/22

We understand the need for politicians to “Do Something” after the recent spate of tragic mass shootings, in schools and on city streets. Horrific acts we can’t begin to understand. And, we agree that strong background checks and “Red Flags” for the mentally unstable should make a difference and don’t threaten the Second Amendment, IF, and that’s a big if, they are practicably enforceable. But an even bigger problem, attested to by the recent 3-day body count of fifty-two on Chicago streets, is the lack of criminal enforcement in the courts with woke, Progressive DAs, “No Bail” judges and higher thresholds of criminality.