051722

Biden’s creation of a new Disinformation Governance Board is something out of George Orwell’s “Ministry of Truth”, his dystopian novel “1984.” This new board plans to play the role of national fact checker, deciding from their lofty perch in Washington, and declaring safe for public consumption, what is true and what is false. Scary stuff, especially as it is in the ends of the same folks that told us that Hunter Biden’s laptop wasn’t real and that the Russians interfered on Trumps behalf, when in fact, that particular bit of disinformation was bought and paid for by the Clinton campaign.