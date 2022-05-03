Clear
46.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

5/3/22

By H. Randolph Holder

050322

Following the House Democrats skewering of oil company executives early last month, James Coleman of the American Enterprise Institute noted that “High energy prices are no more caused by corporate greed than the low oil prices of 2015-2020 were the result of corporate generosity.” Frankly, we will never understand why politicians cannot grasp, or simply refuse to acknowledge, the simple Econ 101 reality of supply and demand pricing and the impact of their constraints on exploration and development.

Back to Something To Think About Archive
Back to Something To Think About Archive

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 