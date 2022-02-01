020122

In 2017 Chris Coons, Delaware’s Democrat Senator, led a coalition of 32 Democrats declaring that they are “united in their determination” to maintain the filibuster. This week, he and 47 Democrats, including Dianne Feinstein who, along with Joe Biden vowed to sustain it just a few years ago, voted to destroy the filibuster. Twenty-nine GOP Senators also signed Mr. Coons’ 2017 letter. So, while only two Democrats still back the filibuster under Mr. Biden, more than half of the Republican caucus supported it as a guardrail on their own majority under Donald Trump.