As we face massive federal deficits, and are nearing $30 trillion in debt, did you know that the federal government ran surpluses from 1989-2001? Yet the national debt went up in everyone of those 4 years. Why? Because congress borrowed the surplus then flowing into the Social Security trust fund and called it income. Washington Liberals love to vilify corporate America yet Wall Street made such clear accounting fraud as this impossible over 100 years ago.