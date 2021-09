092121

The so-called infrastructure bill with a price tag of $1 trillion, spends a mere 23% on highways, tunnels, bridges, ports and waterways, or what we would consider real infrastructure. Members of Congress are already bragging about the pork they’re delivering to constituents including another $20 billion in federal green-energy venture capital. Does no one remember Solyndra that went bankrupt less than a year after receiving five hundred million in Obama dollars?