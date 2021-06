060321

If voter suppression was real, as claimed by Democrats, why do recently released census figures show that turnout in 2020 reached a near-historic high for a presidential election, with 66.8% of voting-age citizens casting ballots—just0.9 percentage-points shy of the 1992 record. The share of Hispanics and Asians of voting age who cast ballots also hit new peaks. Black voting surpassed any presidential year except 2008 and 2012 when Barack Obama was on the ticket.