042021

In Washington you can call a pig by any other name, but it’s still Pork. Less than 10% of the $1.9 trillion “Coronavirus Bill” went to actually getting shots in arms; and only around 30% of the coming so-called “Infrastructure Bill” will be going to building or repairing roads, fixing bridges, strengthening the power grid and other long neglected, true infrastructure projects. And, speaking of Pork Barrel Politics, shame on both Parties for bringing back the earmarks that we had hoped were long dead.