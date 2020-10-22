102220

Joe Biden’s outright refusal to state his position, if elected, on expanding the Supreme Court is outlandish and unprecedented. “I’ll tell you what I’m going to do after I’m elected” he says, even dismissing the question with an outrageous retort that voters “don’t deserve” to know. Every recent candidate for President has expressed his or her viewpoint on the Courts by releasing a list of potential nominees. Biden’s refusal to answer the question of overturning 150 years of precedence until after the election reeks of Nancy Pelosi’s absurd take on Obamacare that “We have to pass it to know what’s in it.” There appears to be trend here…