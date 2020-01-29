Central Sierra Broadband Conference Planned

Tuolumne, CA — An event next month in Tuolumne County will bring together a coalition of stakeholders from a five-county region hoping to expand broadband internet infrastructure in the region.

Cole Przybyla, Tuolumne County’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance (formerly titled Economic Development Department), says government and business leaders will be on hand from Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mariposa, Alpine and Amador counties.

He adds, “In addition, there will be quite a few California state agencies, like the California Emerging Tech Fund, California Advanced Services Fund, California Public Utilities Commission and the California Broadband Council.”

“The reason that those are very important is that they have funding available for internet service providers or are groups who help make policy decisions at the state level.”

The Central Sierra Broadband Conference will be on February 19 from noon-4pm at the Black Oak Casino Resort. The event is free to attend, and Przybyla says the hope is that 100-percent of the costs from the event will be covered by sponsors.

