Suspect Allegedly Tried To Hit Victim Holding Child

San Andreas, CA – A verbal argument that allegedly escalated into a vehicular attack landed a local man in jail.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark says on Sunday afternoon deputies located and arrested 31-year-old Michael Garrett of Murphys at The Lakes Treatment Center in Copperopolis following an investigation into the incident.

Stark recounts that during the initial argument, which occurred Jan. 12 in Murphys, the suspect allegedly struck the victim, causing minor injury, then attempted with a vehicle to hit the victim while holding the small child as he was leaving the scene.

Facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm, inflicting corporal injury and willful cruelty to a child, Garrett was assigned a $100,000 bond and released after posting bail.