Suspect Allegedly Attacks Victim Attempting To ‘Help’

San Andreas, CA — A local man was arrested for felony battery causing serious bodily injury to a would-be Good Samaritan.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark, deputies arrested 36-year-old David Christopher Blaine Crosiar of San Andreas late Saturday night in the 1900 block of Gold Strike Road.

Responding deputies heard the victim explained that the suspect and his girlfriend were having troubles when he interjected, attempting to help them work things out. Stark says the suspect allegedly began striking the victim, landing several blows, causing significant upper-body injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and Crosiar was arrested a short time later and released on an $80,000 bond.