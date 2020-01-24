New Details Regarding HWY 4 Crash Resulting In Closure

CHP patrol car View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – As Caltrans worked overnight to fix damage to a bridge railing, the CHP released the identities of those involved in the two-vehicle crash on HWY 4 that resulted in serious injuries.

The crash happened east of Appaloosa Road and west of Stallion Way during the Thursday evening commute, leaving one of the vehicles on its roof, blocking the highway. As reported here yesterday, the roadway was shut down for nearly two hours with officers turning traffic around in both directions and rerouting motorists.

The CHP reports that 67-year-old Alan Yoder of Murphys was driving a 2011 Subaru Legacy eastbound at about 55 mph. Yoder apparently allowed the sedan to drifted off the roadway and smash into the Cherokee Creek bridge railing. The impact of the collision forced the car over the double yellow-line into an oncoming 2019 Ford F-150 pickup.

Behind the wheel of the truck was 72-year-old Richard Fautt of Valley Springs going nearly 45 mph. When they collided, the Subaru overturned onto its roof blocking the roadway.

Fautt and his a passenger and wife, 72-year-old Sandra suffered minor injuries. Yoder sustained major injuries and was flown to a Modesto hospital. After an on-scene investigation, CHP officers determined that alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in this crash.