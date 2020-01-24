58.8 ° F
Three Injured In HWY 4 Crash

By Tracey Petersen
CHP San Andreas Unit logo

Angels Camp, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 where one hit the side of a bridge.

Major injuries are reported in the collision that involves a pickup truck and a Subaru between Appaloosa Road and Stallion Way in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County. The Subaru struck the bridge and overturned, blocking the roadway. The CHP reports an air ambulance is headed to the scene and advises there are three patients. We’ll have an update as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

Hwy 4 crash between Appaloosa Road and Stallion Way, Angels Camp

Hwy 4 crash between Appaloosa Road and Stallion Way, Angels Camp 38.052033, -120.623899 (Directions)

