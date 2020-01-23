The Greatest Showman Kicks Off Friday Flix

Sonora Opera Hall View Photo

Friday Flix will return to the Sonora Opera Hall this Friday, January 23rd.

Laurie Lehman with the Sonora Chamber of Commerce Board and the 2nd Saturday Art Night Committee, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

As Lehman explains, “You may have seen these movies… but not like this”!

Each movie shown will be a full INTERACTIVE movie experience.

According to Lehman, “We begin the series this year on Friday January 23rd, with the story of P.T. Barnum. ‘The Greatest Showman’ stars Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, and Zendaya.

The doors open at 6:30 PM. The first 50 people will receive an interactive goodie bag (spoiler…circus peanuts). There will be free popcorn and no host bar with drinks for all ages.

There will also be a costume contest before the movie begins. Possible costumes could include circus characters such as the Bearded lady, a clown or a juggler. There is a prize.

All this and it only costs $5 admission. The movie begins at 5 PM and is rated PG.

The movie celebrates the birth of show business, the Barnum and Bailey Circus, and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

The Sonora Opera Hall is located near downtown Sonora at 250 S. Washington Street. Children encouraged at this event!

The public can either bring their own chairs or sit in the chairs provided.

Friday Flix is a separate companion to 2nd Saturday Art Night, which is also presented by the Sonora Chamber of Commerce.

Upcoming movies include Hairspray on February 28th, Shrek on March 27th and Mars Attacks on April 17th.

For more information, log on to http://www.sonorachamber.org/

