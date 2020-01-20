Angels City Council Mulling Multi-Million-Dollar Grant Application

City of Angels City Hall View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – Potential plans to apply for up to $3.5 million in community block grant funds will be up for discussion during a public hearing leading off this week’s Angels Camp City Council meeting.

The hearings, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Angels Firehouse (1404 Vallecito Road), are for the purposes of receiving public comment regarding the Community Block Grant (CDBG) program and potential activities and projects ahead of the council’s direction to have staff put together a CDBG grant application.

The council will also approve a Random Acts of Kindness Week proclamation.

Among the regular agenda items slated is a presentation on the Angels Camp Farmers Market by Sarah Wiebe, the market manager. The council will also approve various appointments to city committees.

Among several personnel actions scheduled is the appointment of Melissa Raggio to City Finance Officer, an action that will be accompanied by a consulting contract between the city and Eide Bailly, LLC for advising on the city’s financial operations through June 30 and provide Raggio training in her new position.

The council is also expected to approve Finance Officer Emily Orr’s annual report on development impact fees and finding to commit monies held in the traffic impact fee and water connection fee funds.