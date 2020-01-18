Foundation Executive Director Details $50,000 Innovation Challenge

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on a challenge designed to spur Tuolumne County organizations into creating innovative ways to address local needs.

Darrell Slocum, Executive Director of the Sonora Area Foundation, will speak about the program being launched in correlation with the groups 30th anniversary. He will also talk about the history of the foundation, the types of funds it oversees, the various forms of community donations, and student scholarships.

Over the past three decades, the Sonora Area Foundation has awarded around $32-million to local non-profit causes and projects.