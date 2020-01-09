Newsom Proposes State Sell Prescription Drugs

Sacramento, CA — California would sell its own brand of prescription drugs under a proposed plan set to be released by Governor Gavin Newsom.

This morning he announced, “I’m proposing that California become the first state in the nation to establish its own generic drug label.”

It is part of an attempt to bring down healthcare costs in the state. More details will be released when Newsom’s budget proposal is released on Friday. It is unclear how much money it will cost. The idea is to increase competition for generic drugs by having the state contract with drugmakers to have certain prescriptions available under a state label.

The action follows Executive Orders the governor has issued related to rising healthcare costs.