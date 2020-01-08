‘Victim’ Faces Assault With A Deadly Weapon Charges

Calaveras County Sheriff Department building logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A man seeking treatment at a clinic claiming he was the victim of a robbery is facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark, deputies responded Tuesday afternoon to Arnold Medical Clinic where they interviewed 63-year-old Donald Ray Lancaster, Jr. of Hathaway Pines, who sustained minor facial injuries in an apparent physical fight.

Stark recounts that deputies responding to another call heard from that person and a witness, and learned that Lancaster had followed their vehicle in his from the 200 block of Hunter Dam Road, forcing it to pull over.

They reported that the suspect accused them of taking things that did not belong to them. Brandishing an improvised stabbing instrument while attempting to land an attack on the victim, Lancaster’s weapon tip instead plunged through the hood of his vehicle. After punching Lancaster away, the victim and the witness said they were able to depart the scene.

Stark adds that Lancaster was released from the Calaveras County Jail Tuesday evening after posting a $30,000 bail.