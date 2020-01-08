Sonora Man Arrested For Sex Crimes Involving Minors

The suspect in a Tuolumne County Sheriff's patrol entering the jail View Photos

Sonora, CA – The internet helped put a Sonora man behind bars for alleged sex crimes involving children.

The information that allowed Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Detectives to put the handcuffs on 53-year-old Michael Pavao on Tuesday afternoon was from a cyber tip. It came from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin. However, when that tip came in and exactly what it entailed is not being released at this time.

Sheriff’s detectives would only reveal that once they received the tip they went to work investigating all aspects of the lead. The case culminated today with Pavao being taken into custody and driven into the Tuolumne County Jail for processing as can be seen in the image box pictures.

Pavao faces possible charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. Sandelin also would not comment on any possible victims, their ages or whether any were from the area. He added that a mugshot of Pavao would be released on Wednesday, but no further information as this is an ongoing investigation.