Officials Investigating Murder-Suicide In Amador County

Amador County Sheriff's Office View Photo

Pioneer, CA — The Amador County Sheriff’s Office reports that two people died from gunshot wounds in a home in the 28000 block of Rolling Hills Road in Pioneer.

The sheriff’s office reports a 16-year-old girl arrived home at 10:47pm on New Year’s Day and found her mother and stepfather dead.

The sheriff’s office adds, “There are no outstanding suspects at this time and a firearm was recovered from the residence. Positive identification on the victim and suspect are pending until a forensic autopsy can be performed.”

Detectives and crime scene experts are continuing to investigate the incident.