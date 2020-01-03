What Is The Valley Sierra SBDC?

The Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is in the business of helping businesses throughout Tuolumne County.

Valley Sierra SBDC Business Adviser and Consultant Howard White was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center (SBDC) promotes the development, growth and success of small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs throughout both Tuolumne and Stanislaus Counties, thereby enhancing individual, family, community and regional prosperity.

Whether a business owner or manager wants to launch, grow, transition or innovate their business, Valley Sierra SBDC can provide consulting, training, market research, access to capital and other tools at low to no cost assistance.

The Valley Sierra SBDC is a part of the Central CA SBDC Network which since 2003 has assisted thousands of companies, from start-ups to established firms; helped to create and retain over 10,000 jobs; and created more than $435 million in loans and equity.

Consulting services are offered at no cost to clients through partial funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, and six host institutions plus other key partnerships.

The consulting services are confidential and tailored to a businesses specific needs. All of the SBDC staff members and consultants adhere to strict confidentiality and security policies and procedures in accordance with SBDC accreditation standards.

The SBDC can assist an owner or manager or employee in every phase and most areas of the business. The SBDC offers a comprehensive spectrum of services, including consulting and management training, as well as an exceptional variety of classes.

For more information, log on to valleysierrasbdc.com or call 209-422-6416.

