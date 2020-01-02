Suspect On The Run Following Alleged Amador County Murder

Search For Amador County Murder Suspect View Photos

Pioneer, CA — A 20-year-old man is suspected of killing his father in Amador County.

52-year-old Lance Purdy was found dead at his Pine Grove home yesterday and 20-year-old Sean Purdy is being sought in connection to the incident. The father had just flown home to check on his son, and officials were notified by the mother, after she was unable to reach her husband.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in the Lake Tahoe area reports that Sean Purdy’s vehicle was spotted at around 1am today outside a 7-11 in Incline Village, and he took off running when he spotted deputies nearby while exiting the convenience store. An active search is ongoing.