Truckers Gain Temporary Reprieve From New California Law

Sacramento, CA — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order preventing a new state law from impacting an estimated 70,000 independent truckers.

The “gig-economy” bill would require companies to classify independent contractors as employees, and thus hire them, and give benefits. The California Trucking Association filed a lawsuit arguing that it violates federal law and creates challenges for independent truckers who want to make their own schedules and take jobs that are convenient with their hours.

The Associated Press reports that the federal judge indicated that the association is likely to prevail in its argument about the violation of federal law. The author of the bill, Democrat Lorena Gonzalez, says the state plans to continue fighting the lawsuit.