A Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Party With Josh Pfeiffer

Josh Pfeiffer is an American singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist with roots in the Mother Lode. This Tuesday, Josh will help ring in the New Year at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

Pfeiffer was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Word Of Life Fellowship is hosting the family friendly, alcohol-free New Year’s Eve Party at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds starting at 8 PM.

The theme is “The ’20s Are Back” and costumes are encouraged.

Pfeiffer will perform with a six piece band and there will be dancing, a costume contest, bounce houses, laser tag, worship and more. Food will be available for purchase.

Born in Sonora, Pfeiffer and attended Summerville High School. He and his wife, Tara Pfeiffer, have three children and they left their Lake Tulloch home in Copperopolis around five years ago to live in Nevada and more recently in Sacramento.

The artist released his debut album American Crooner Act:1 in 2010 featuring cover versions of Big Band standards as well as original compositions, Life, Beautiful Girl, California Days, When I’m With You, and Where I Want To Be. The album features the late Tower Of Power founding member and critically-acclaimed Trumpet player Mic Gillette.

Pfeiffer released the music video for his single “Life” directed by Emmy Award winner Alejandro Guimoye in 2016. Filmed along the Northern California coast, the video is a tribute to Josh’s late parents and features his daughter Tamara Pfeiffer.

Last year, Pfeiffer re-released his single Life in the Pop genre, and donated six months of the proceeds from the single and music video to the victims of the Northern California Wildfires.

Pfeiffer also spent time in the studio working on his latest original compositions, “One More Time” and “Dancing Girl”, as well as a studio version of Frank Sinatra’s “Luck Be A Lady”.

“It’s going to be a fun night, the 20’s are back and I’m looking forward to returning home to perform,” said Pfeiffer.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.