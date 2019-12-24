A Gift To The Environment

Sonora, CA — After opening gifts make sure to give Mother Nature one by recycling the white Styrofoam used to protect electronic items.

The UCCE Master Gardeners of Tuolumne County will be collecting the foam used as an insulation to protect bulky or fragile items again this year. The type being earmarked for recycling is #6 Polystyrene or Styrofoam.

Once the gifts have been unwrapped, gather and remove any tape, tags, and labels from it. And do not throw away those colored foam food containers. They are also being taken as long as the food has been removed, and the boxes have been washed out.

The public is asked to amass all their Styrofoam products and drop them off in the big recycling dumpsters at the Waste Management, Inc. recycling yard located on Microtronics Way (see map below). The recycling bins will be opened for Styrofoam drop-offs on Saturday, January 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, January 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.