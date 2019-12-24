Cloudy
45.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

A Gift To The Environment

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Baled Styrofoam

Baled Styrofoam

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — After opening gifts make sure to give Mother Nature one by recycling the white Styrofoam used to protect electronic items.

The UCCE Master Gardeners of Tuolumne County will be collecting the foam used as an insulation to protect bulky or fragile items again this year. The type being earmarked for recycling is #6 Polystyrene or Styrofoam.

Once the gifts have been unwrapped, gather and remove any tape, tags, and labels from it. And do not throw away those colored foam food containers. They are also being taken as long as the food has been removed, and the boxes have been washed out.

The public is asked to amass all their Styrofoam products and drop them off in the big recycling dumpsters at the Waste Management, Inc. recycling yard located on Microtronics Way (see map below).  The recycling bins will be opened for Styrofoam drop-offs on Saturday, January 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, January 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Microtronics Way

loading map - please wait...

Microtronics Way 37.962156, -120.320781 (Directions)

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     