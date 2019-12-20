Structure Fire Destroyes Home

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Sonora, CA — Firefighters battled a house fire overnight in downtown Sonora.

The flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. at 35 Toby Street near Mcgowan Street off South Washington Street. CAL Fire reports that when crews arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames and engines had to park down the block due to the heat. All the residents escaped the home unharmed and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire did not spread to any nearby houses or vegetation. The home was destroyed and what ignited the blaze is under investigation. Firefighters knocked down the flames around 2:30 a.m. and the fire was fully contained around 4 a.m.

