Senior Group Awarded For Its Community Impact

SAF check presented to Sierra Senior Providers, Inc View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Sonora Area Foundation (SAF) announces this year’s recipient of its Irving J. Symons Community Impact Award that comes with a bountiful gift.

A check, as can be seen in the image box, for $40,000 was presented to Kristi Conforti of Sierra Senior Providers, Inc.

SAF annually bestows an organization that has had a major impact on the community. Foundation officials relay the Board of Directors cited the valuable services provided by the organization to area seniors. They noted one of its critical duties includes delivering food through the Meals On Wheels in-home food delivery program.

Located at the Sonora Senior Center at 540 Greenley Road next to the Tuolumne County Library, the group states that its mission “is to play a key role for seniors of Tuolumne County by providing essential services that promote independence, enhance quality of life, education, socialization, and assist the elderly to remain in their homes.”