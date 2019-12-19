December Events Before Christmas

Sonora Bean Feed View Photo

There are several holiday events, appearances by Santa and Christmas dinners coming up.

As reported here it is the 32nd year of Sonora’s traditional Bean Feed this Friday at noon. The free community feed is held outside of The Sportsman on South Washington Street. The event creator, 90-year-old Galen “Mutz” Mutzner may be at the event according to Jim Phelan. Phelan the President of the Tuolumne County Sportsmen, a local fishing and hunting organization, says, “Hopefully he’s going to ring the bell again this year. It depends on how good he’s feeling. The invitation has been offered to him.” Also downtown, the Pop Hudson Sing begins at 12:45, in Courthouse Park.

Chicken Ranch Casino’s 9th Annual Community Dinner is this Friday, December 21, from 5 to 8 PM. Historically the Community Dinner has served upwards of 1,200 individuals seeking to share in the holiday celebration and warm meal at the Casino. This year the dinner will be held in the new Event Hall, details are here.

Kathleen Neilsen, Tuolumne Park And Recreation District Office Manager, and Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” reports the Tuolumne parade around Westside Memorial Park will also happen this Friday at 6 PM. All of the entries will pass by the park twice.

The Christmas Craft Fair will also take place Friday afternoon beginning at 4 PM, inside of the Tuolumne Memorial Hall. The doors will stay open through 8 PM. Santa Claus will be inside following the parade. The Craft Fair continues on Saturday from 10 AM through 2 PM.

Santa is at Court House Park in Sonora, he will be there from 3pm to 5pm Friday, Saturday from 3:30pm to 5pm, Sundays and Monday from Noon to 3:30. On Christmas Eve he will be at Courthouse park at Noon but leave by 2:30pm.

The Studio 4 Dance Theater will perform ‘The Nutcracker’ as detailed here. Sierra Repertory performances at the East Sonora theater of the ‘The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical’ continue. It is rated R for strong language and adult situations. The Mountain Youth and Community Theatre will perform ‘Death Takes a Holiday’ as detailed here.

The Polar Express train ride will run three times Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Railtown 1897.

In Columbia Saturday and Sunday is the Miner’s Christmas event. Bring the family to meet Father Christmas who will arrive on the stage at noon to hand out candy canes to all the good boys and girls. Children’s crafts from the 1850’s will take place in the back of the museum, join the miners around the campfire as they roast chestnuts, and enjoy a hot cup of coffee or hot cider. Details are here.

Take a drive through Phoenix Lake and see the 2019 Christmas Light Show after dark. A map of the location is in the community event listing here. The display is put on for the Athletic Scholarship Foundation of Tuolumne County through Christmas Eve.

Monday, Christmas Eve a full meal is served to one and all at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds with live holiday music gifts and the appearance of Santa Claus. Reservations for delivery of meals, and/or rides needed, must be received by 5PM Friday. Details are here.

Christmas day at the Sonora Opera Hall from 1PM to 4PM is another free Community Christmas Dinner. For meal deliveries or to find out more information call 768-7038.

Native Sons Hall on Main Street in Murphys offers a turkey with all the trimmings on Christmas day, and gifts for the young people. The tradition started in 1983 and now has about 40 volunteers, some who have been doing this for years. Details are here.