Sidewalk Project In Jamestown To Impact Traffic

Jamestown Walk of Fame View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department, in collaboration with the Jamestown Promotion Club, will be extending the Walk Of Fame sidewalk project that celebrates the rich history of movies and television shows filmed locally.

Seco Street will be closed to through traffic with no parking this coming Monday, August 18, through Friday, August 25. The work zone is between Main Street and Donovan Street. The work hours will be 7 am – 5 pm. Donovan Street will be the posted detour route. Robert Taylor Masonry will be doing the work.

Travel with caution in the area and be aware of the construction zone.