Cloudy
50.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

P&E Submits Settlement Proposal To State Regulators

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Downed Power Lines Create Hazards In Fire Ravaged Paradise, CA

Downed Power Lines Create Hazards In Fire Ravaged Paradise, CA

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Pacific Gas and Electric is hoping to receive approval from the California Public Utilities Commission related to fires started by equipment in 2017 and 2018.

The company is hoping it is accepted by February of next year. PG&E would agree to pay $50-million for enhancements to its electrical transmission and distribution system. PG&E would also refrain from recovering $1.62 billion in wildfire-related expenses from ratepayers.

The enhancements include hiring an independent wildfire safety auditor, conducting quarterly public reports on maintenance work and implementing a tree crew training and certificate program.

The settlement is in addition to a $13.5 billion settlement being proposed with individual victims.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     