P&E Submits Settlement Proposal To State Regulators

Downed Power Lines Create Hazards In Fire Ravaged Paradise, CA View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Pacific Gas and Electric is hoping to receive approval from the California Public Utilities Commission related to fires started by equipment in 2017 and 2018.

The company is hoping it is accepted by February of next year. PG&E would agree to pay $50-million for enhancements to its electrical transmission and distribution system. PG&E would also refrain from recovering $1.62 billion in wildfire-related expenses from ratepayers.

The enhancements include hiring an independent wildfire safety auditor, conducting quarterly public reports on maintenance work and implementing a tree crew training and certificate program.

The settlement is in addition to a $13.5 billion settlement being proposed with individual victims.