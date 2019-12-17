Calaveras Will Vote On Fund Transfers To Pay For Cannabis Enforcement

Calaveras County Board of Supervisors 2019 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors earlier voted to replace its ban on commercial cannabis with a regulatory ordinance, but in recent weeks has failed to gain the 4/5 vote needed to approve an operating budgeting for a new Division of Cannabis Control.

At today’s meeting, the board will vote on directing the Auditor-Controller to post a series of budget transfers to secure the needed money. It would include $13,500 from the CAO’s office, $11,749 from Code Compliance, $71,783 from the County Counsel’s Office, $89,844 from the Insurance Budget and $11,315 from the Office of Emergency Services.

Also today, the supervisors will vote to appoint Kathryn S. Gomes to the position of Auditor-Controller to finish out the term of the departed Rebecca Callen.

Prior to the 9am regular session, the board will also meet in closed session to review a couple of lawsuits. One is filed by Calaveras Residents Against Commercial Marijuana, and the second is filed by the Calaveras Planning Coalition related to the General Plan.