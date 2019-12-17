Mostly cloudy
Calaveras Will Vote On Fund Transfers To Pay For Cannabis Enforcement

By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras County Board of Supervisors 2019

Calaveras County Board of Supervisors 2019

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors earlier voted to replace its ban on commercial cannabis with a regulatory ordinance, but in recent weeks has failed to gain the 4/5 vote needed to approve an operating budgeting for a new Division of Cannabis Control.

At today’s meeting, the board will vote on directing the Auditor-Controller to post a series of budget transfers to secure the needed money. It would include $13,500 from the CAO’s office, $11,749 from Code Compliance, $71,783 from the County Counsel’s Office, $89,844 from the Insurance Budget and $11,315 from the Office of Emergency Services.

Also today, the supervisors will vote to appoint Kathryn S. Gomes to the position of Auditor-Controller to finish out the term of the departed Rebecca Callen.

Prior to the 9am regular session, the board will also meet in closed session to review a couple of lawsuits. One is filed by Calaveras Residents Against Commercial Marijuana, and the second is filed by the Calaveras Planning Coalition related to the General Plan.

