Dinner With A Scientist Event Designed To Spur Interest In STEM Careers

Dinner With A Scientist Event Held At Columbia College View Photos

Columbia, CA — An event put on by the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office, along with Columbia College, allowed local students to learn about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers.

The annual “Dinner with a Scientist” was held last week at the college and brought together 140 students, 35 teachers from 10 schools, and 31 STEM professionals. The event was also sponsored by local company Front Porch and supported by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. Its stated goal is to inspire the next generation of STEM professionals and environmental stewards.

The event kicked off with a keynote speech by Columbia College Biology Professor Dr. Erin Naegle about “Your Tubular Body.” Students then broke into groups and rotated among various tables to share a meal and conversation with engineers and scientists. The Superintendent of Schools Office reports that topics included geology, biotechnology, archeology, ecology, occupational therapy, animal science and civil and mechanical engineering.

Click on the photo box to view several images from the event.