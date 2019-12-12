Public Comments Sought For Proposed Rec Climbing Complex

Conditional Use Permit application for Hwy 120 rec development by Timothy Crauthers View Photo

Sonora, CA – Plans for a recreational attraction on the Yosemite corridor is up for public input.

Tuolumne County Community Development Department officials have received a proposal and application for a conditional use permit from local businessman Timothy Caruthers.

He is seeking to build and operate a complex on a nearly 336-acre property located off Highway 120 near Sprague Road East in Groveland. Currently planned features include a ropes course, maze, climbing wall, and some associated accessory structures such as restrooms and an office. As proposed, the facility will be open year-round with summer hours from approximately 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and around 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the rest of the year.

The parcel zoned AE-37: AP is for exclusive agricultural use in ag preserve areas that have a minimum of 37 acres. The project site address is at 23350 State Highway 120 in the community of Groveland. While all property owners within 1,000 feet of the proposed project area will be notified of future public hearings and do not need to request future notification, county officials are doing outreach and actively seeking feedback early in the process to inform the applicant of community input and concerns with the goal of minimizing potential issues.

The project area, currently within a Williamson Act Land Conservation Contract for cattle grazing, would require a new Williamson Act Contract and an amendment to the agricultural management plan to include the recreational facility. Vegetation types located on the property are listed as ponderosa pine, annual grassland, blue oak-pine, and wet meadow habitat. The site itself presently includes a single-family residence, shop, private well, and sewage disposal systems along with pens and fences for the livestock on site.

In keeping with locally adopted state environmental impact guidelines, county officials are providing a public comment period that will run through Dec. 30. Those with input or questions are asked to call 209 533-5936 or send an email to the attention of Natalie Rizzi at nrizzi@co.tuolumne.ca.us.