Truck Crashes Into Utility Lines On Highway 108

Sugar Pine, CA — There has been some notable activity and cleanup underway on Highway 108 near Lodestone Avenue in the Sugar Pine area.

Shortly before 7am, the CHP reports that a big rig truck, towing a crane, hit some phone and cable lines. The equipment being pulled by the truck was too far in the air so it struck the infrastructure. The CHP indicates that it appears the driver didn’t notice hitting the lines at first, as additional lines were hit further down the road. The crash closed the highway for a while, but both traffic lanes are now back open. Thankfully there were no injuries reported.