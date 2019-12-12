Three Candidates Qualify In District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor Race

Tuolumne County Elections Office View Photo

Sonora, CA — There were no changes in the lone Tuolumne County Supervisor race in which the filing deadline was extended due to the incumbent not seeking re-election.

The deadline expired late yesterday for the race in District Four, in which John Gray is not seeking another term. There will be three candidates on the March Primary ballot, Dameion Renault, David Badgley and Kathleen Haff.

We reported earlier that three candidates are running in District One, incumbent Sherri Brennan and challengers David Goldemberg and Jim Garaventa. District Five will also have three candidates, incumbent Karl Rodefer and challengers Jaron Brandon and Mike Suess.

There will be four candidates trying to win one of three open Sonora City Council seats. They are incumbents Connie Williams, Matt Hawkins and Mark Plummer, and challenger Ann Segerstrom.

There are two candidates in the race for Superior Court Judge 2, Laura Krieg and David Beyersdorf.