Update: Fiery Crash On Highway 108 Reroutes Traffic

By Tracey Petersen
Update at 6:35 p.m.: The westbound lanes have reopened and traffic is moving freely.

Update at 6:20 p.m.: The CHP reports the vehicle fire did not spread to any nearby vegetation. The eastbound lanes of Highway 108 are open and traffic is moving slowly. The westbound lanes are blocked with wreckage and debris above the lower Twain Harte entrance. Traffic is being rerouted along Twain Harte Drive.

Original post at 5:50 p.m.: Twain Harte, CA — First responders are on the scene of a fiery two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 in the Twain Harte area.

The CHP reports that one of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived, but everyone was able to get out. In the other vehicle, one person was trapped inside but has been freed. There are three patients, according to the CHP. One is a 27-year-old female suffering from major injuries and is being taken by ambulance to a Modesto hospital after a helicopter was canceled due to bad weather. Two other ground ambulances have been called to the scene, but it is unclear the conditions of those individuals.

The crash happened along the westbound lanes just above the lower entrance to Twain Harte. Officers are rerouting traffic along Twain Harte Drive. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

HWY 108 eastbound lanes near the west enterance to Twain Harte

HWY 108 eastbound lanes near the west enterance to Twain Harte 38.020360, -120.245988 (Directions)

 

