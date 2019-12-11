Crook Reelected To California Farm Bureau Officer Team

Shaun Crook speaking at the California Farm Bureau Federation Annual Meeting in Garden Grove View Photo

Sacramento, CA – The state’s leading advocacy group for farmers and ranchers has reelected a Mother Lode farm bureau leader to serve another term on its officer team.

The California Farm Bureau Federation (CFBF) announced this week that its members made a unanimous decision at the conclusion of its annual meeting in Monterey to keep its current trio of top officials in their seats for two more years.

Shaun Crook, who has served as president of the Tuolumne County Farm Bureau, has spent one term as Second-Vice President of CFBF. He will be returning to that post in tandem with President Jamie Johansson of Oroville, and First-Vice President Shannon Douglass of Orland.

Crook, a licensed timber operator, is a vice president of his Groveland-based family timber business and is a real estate agent specializing in ranch, commercial and residential properties.

Johansson grows olives and citrus and operates the Lodestar Farms olive oil company. Douglass, who co-owns Douglass Ranch, raises beef, sunflowers, pumpkins, corn and forage crops and founded CalAgJobs, an online service listing of state agriculture employment opportunities.

Delegates also returned members to the CFBF board of directors, including Ron Peterson of Hilmar, who represents Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties.

In addition to looking after the interests of family farms and ranches on behalf of its nearly 34,000 members across the state, CFBF is part of a national network of about 5.6 million farm bureau members.