Tuolumne City Christmas Parade This Friday Night

One of the smaller Christmas parades in the Mother Lode will take place this Friday night.

Kathleen Neilsen, Tuolumne Park And Recreation District Office Manager, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Every year, hundreds of residents and out-of-town visitors line the streets of downtown Tuolumne (around Westside Memorial Park) to watch their local Christmas Parade.

For the residents of Tuolumne City, it is a well-supported annual tradition.

It’s a chance for neighbors to come together in an often chilly but festive atmosphere, and cheer for several familiar faces.

“We have a good number of entries so far”, said Neilsen, “and we’ll take new entries right up until the last minute.”

The Christmas Parade begins at 6 PM Friday. In case you miss any of the entries the first time, all of the entries will pass by the park again.. that’s right, this parade gives everybody the chance to see each entry twice.

The Christmas Craft Fair will also take place Friday afternoon beginning at 4 PM, inside of the Tuolumne Memorial Hall. The doors will stay open through 8 PM. Santa Claus will be inside following the parade. The Craft Fair will also run on Saturday from 10 AM through 2 PM.

If you are interested in finding out more information about the Parade or the Craft Fair, call 928-1214.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard each weekday morning on AM 1450 KVML at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45am.